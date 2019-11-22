Tesla unveils its first-ever electric pickup truck

  Nov 22 2019
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk stands in front of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)

Tesla Inc unveiled on Thursday its first-ever pickup truck, a long-awaited expansion to its product line-up that poses a direct challenge to Detroit automakers.

At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled a truck that looked like a futuristic armoured vehicle and which he claimed "won't scratch".

The truck marks the first foray by Tesla, whose Model 3 sedan is the world's top-selling battery-electric car, into pickup trucks, a market dominated by Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. 

