The Acer Concept D3 pro targets heavy users

Laptops are usually seen by a layperson as a device that allows one to carry out multiple computing functions even when one is travelling. The new Concept D3 Pro by Acer goes beyond the layperson and targets heavy users working in the field of creating graphics and video editing, essentially putting it in competition with the big guns like the Apple MacBook Pro. We got to review the device and this is what we felt about it.

Display and keyboard

It features a fairly large 15.6-inch display screen that is quite sturdy. However, we did feel that the device, weighing about 2.35 kilograms was a bit on the heavier side. The keyboard is a bit thick but the matte black finish looks really good. The keyboard with a delicate amber backlight does almost everything that is required of it without much fuss and the trackpad was also easy to use and navigate on-screen. The fingerprint reader placed on the right-hand side also works properly. Though we felt the device in itself could have been lighter, the keyboard and trackpad do their functions well and do not offer any major scope to complain.

Our review device came with 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processors, accompanied by 32GB DDR4 RAM. In terms of storage, the device could offer 1TB on SSD and HDD. In terms of performance, the device does an excellent job of completing most usual tasks. It seems like a device that does not break into much a sweat even dealing with high-end graphics related functions. However, we did feel that the screen resolution was a bit underwhelming.

If you are someone looking for multiple input-output spaces, the device may be a great fit as it offers a large assortment of ports, including two USB Type-A sockets, a Type-C port, an HDMI port, the 3.5mm audio port and a charging socket. We did not encounter any lag while toggling through multiple functions and enjoyed playing graphic-heavy games on it as well.

Battery life

This is perhaps the only minor issue we faced with the D3 pro. Battery life is not great, and our device lasted about five hours with medium usage, before running out of juice. This might decrease if one uses graphic-heavy software and so on. We think a more powerful battery may have worked in a laptop aimed at professionals involved in heavy-duty graphic work, that might be a slight niggle.

Should you get it?

In terms of performance, we felt that the laptop was excellent, offering a quiet and durable machine and does its job well. The keyboard and keypad look good as well. Battery life is perhaps the only issue that may bother the user. This is a definite buy, if one is looking for a durable machine that performs well.