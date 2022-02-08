These apps can you get all info about assembly elections 2022

Last month, the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The assembly elections for all the five states will be conducted in seven phases and slated to kick off later this week from February 10. The voting will conclude on March 7 and the results will be announced on the counting day on March 10.

The election is a democratic way of the decision-making process, where a population of the particular region elects an individual or group of like-minded people to run a public office. It is very important for elections to be carried out in a transparent manner and leave no room for corruption.

In that order, ECI has made arrangements to ensure there is no scope for candidates to lure citizens with money or any other form of illegal appeasements to garner votes.

Also, it has launched a number of apps to help citizens know their electoral rights, get information of the candidates in their assembly constituency, also get location information of the nearest voting booth, and also a special app for people report complaints against candidates found violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the election time.

Voter Helpline app

With this app, users can download their digital photo voter slip. They just have to link up their mobile phone with that of EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) card. And, they can show the Digital Photo Voter slip at the polling station instead of the physical photo voter slip.

Additionally, they can access election dates, also look for their name on the electoral roll list, and users can seek location information on the nearest polling booth for voting on the D-day.

After the polling, users can also check for live updates on counting and final results as well.

During other times, users can apply to enroll for a new voter ID or correct the name or change address details in the EPIC Card. They can see the status of the application as well.

You can download the Android app on Google Play Store (here) and the iOS app on Apple Apple Store (here).

Know your Candidate app

As the name suggests, the app will help citizens know their candidates better to make an informed decision to vote for the right person. The app will show the full list of candidates along with educational qualifications, and also criminal cases if any.



You can download the Android app on Google Play Store (here) and the iOS app on Apple App Store (here).

cVigil app

It is the duty of the citizens to vote for the right candidate who can the public office without corruption. And, if they find any person giving away money or any illegal gift in exchange for votes, they can file a complaint and upload photo evidence anonymously into cVigil app.



You can download the cVigil Android app on Google Play Store (here) and the iOS app on Apple Apple Store (here).

