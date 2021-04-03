This service lets you archive all your digital assets

What happens to your digital assets – social media accounts to cryptocurrencies – when you are gone? A firm launched by Indian American father-daughter duo has offered an estate planning and disbursement platform specifically for digital assets.

The platform 'Clocr' allows users to organize their digital assets, identify their righteous heirs, and provide them access to the digital legacies.

“CLOCR is an all-in-one digital legacy planning service for families to safely store their digital assets and be able to share them the right way. It is like having a safety deposit box in cloud storage,” Sree Chintala, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of CLOCR Inc. said.

The company allows users to make a list of all the digital assets such as social media accounts, laptops, phones, banking accounts, cryptocurrency wallets, photo/video storage to keep track regularly.

A separate document from the Will can provide usernames, passwords, PINs, answers to security questions and related identification details for all the digital assets.

“The users can provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries,” a company statement said.

The company also has a Time Capsule option where users can capture memories, messages, advice to pass on to their loved ones. The Digital Estate Solution with an easy-to-use online tool to create a will for digital assets offers to set up, manage, and pass-on all digital assets the legal way.

Clocr CEO Apoorva Chintala said the idea to start a cloud locker struck her when she lost her grandfather and saw her father painfully executing the role of accessing and protecting his father’s digital assets.

“CLOCR with an intuitive user interface and its patent-pending security platform has created an impressive digital asset storage and distribution platform with the most secure personal storage available to its users,” she said.

It offers a user to create more than 150 of the most used online accounts and creates alerts if one’s estate becomes incomplete, beneficiaries deny a bequest, or if an account is disbursed due to incapacity or death.

The system can even track who has assigned an individual as their beneficiary to get a more nuanced understanding of assets.