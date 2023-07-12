Threads app draining phone battery faster, users complain

Threads app users complain phone battery draining issue

Only select Android and iPhone models are affected by battery draining due to Threads app.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 15:48 ist
Threads app on Apple App Store (screengrab)

Meta's Threads app, which made its global debut just last week, breached 100 million installations within five days. It broke ChatGPT's feat in record time, which by the way took 40 days.

However, with growing popularity, the Threads app is also facing backlash for its user privacy issues and the most recent is the battery draining on phones.

Several people are complaining that the Threads app is overworking in the background and this affecting their phone's battery life.

Here are some of the complaints posted on Twitter:

 

 

 

However, it looks like only a few select iPhone/iPad models and Android phones are affected by battery draining. I checked my iPhone 14 Pro Max's battery health indicator, and it didn't show any anomaly of high battery consumption compared to other apps.

So far, Threads hasn't responded to the media yet.

