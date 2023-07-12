Threads app draining phone battery faster, users complain

Meta's Threads app, which made its global debut just last week, breached 100 million installations within five days. It broke ChatGPT's feat in record time, which by the way took 40 days.

However, with growing popularity, the Threads app is also facing backlash for its user privacy issues and the most recent is the battery draining on phones.

Several people are complaining that the Threads app is overworking in the background and this affecting their phone's battery life.

Here are some of the complaints posted on Twitter:

Goodbye Threads App It's draining my Ipad and Iphone Battery...🤓😩 — 𝑀𝑎𝑟𝑐 𝐺𝑎𝑒𝑡𝑜𝑠 𝐺𝑢𝑒𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑟𝑜❤️ (@marcguerrero24) July 10, 2023

deleted threads. that app is draining — 乐乐 (@xwangrc) July 9, 2023

Is Threads just .... murderous to anyone else's battery? 🤐 — Faye loves Mothra (@Gothfarts1) July 9, 2023

However, it looks like only a few select iPhone/iPad models and Android phones are affected by battery draining. I checked my iPhone 14 Pro Max's battery health indicator, and it didn't show any anomaly of high battery consumption compared to other apps.

So far, Threads hasn't responded to the media yet.

