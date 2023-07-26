Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations and more

'For you' is a view of the Threads feed that includes a mix of posts from profiles that users have chosen to follow and recommended accounts.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 10:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced new updates on Threads including a 'Following' feed and 'Translations'.

"Since the launch of Threads, the Instagram team has been continuing to listen to community feedback and is working as quickly as possible to deliver new features to improve people’s experience," the company said in a statement.

"Your feed on Threads allows you to view posts from other profiles, now with two options."

'For you' is a view of the Threads feed that includes a mix of posts from profiles that users have chosen to follow and recommended accounts.

Read | Meta-owned Threads sees dip in user engagement

On the other hand, 'Following' will only show posts from people users follow in chronological order.

With the Translations feature, Threads posts in the feed are translated automatically based on the language they're written in and the language settings of the person viewing it.

If users see a thread in a different language, and their language is available as a translation, they can tap the translation button at the bottom right of the post or reply to see it.

"Additional features in this update include: New categories to sort your Activity feed so you can filter by Follows, Quotes and Reposts, a Follow button on your followers list to easily follow other accounts back, the ability to see posts you’ve liked in your settings and the option for private accounts to batch 'approve all' follow requests," the company said.

In response to a user asking about the web version of Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said: "The team is working on it already."

Replying to another query about improvements to the search function, Mosseri said: "The team is working on it, but it'll probably be further out than a few weeks unfortunately..."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Technology
Threads
Mark Zuckerberg

Related videos

What's Brewing

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

Drug dealer sentenced for death of 'The Wire' actor

Drug dealer sentenced for death of 'The Wire' actor

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

 