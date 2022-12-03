TikTok, Bumble to tackle non-consensual image sharing

TikTok, Bumble join initiative to prevent sharing of non-consensual images

The social media platforms partnered with StopNCII.org, which hosts a tool developed in partnership with Meta

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Dec 03 2022, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 14:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Social media platforms TikTok and Bumble have joined an initiative to prevent the sharing of non-consensual intimate images online.

The social media platforms partnered with StopNCII.org (Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Image Abuse), which hosts a tool developed in partnership with Meta.

TikTok, Bumble, Facebook and Instagram will detect and block any images that are included in StopNCII.org's bank of hashes, reports Engadget.

The website uses on-device hashing technology through which people being threatened with intimate image abuse can create unique identifiers of their images, (also known as 'hashes' or digital fingerprints).

Also Read | FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

This process takes place on their device. To protect users' privacy, StopNCII.org only uploads a unique string of letters and numbers rather than actual files, according to the report.

Moreover, hashes submitted to StopNCII.org are shared with participating partners.

If an image or video uploaded to TikTok, Bumble, Facebook, or Instagram matches a corresponding hash and "satisfies partner policy requirements", then the file will be forwarded to the platform's moderation team.

When moderators find that the image violates their platform's rules, they will remove it, and the other partner platforms will block the image as well, said the report.

The tool has been available for a year, and over 12,000 people have used it to prevent intimate videos and images from being shared without permission.

Users have created more than 40,000 hashes to date, the report added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Social media
tik tok
Meta
Business News

What's Brewing

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

An oasis in peril 

An oasis in peril 

The alien in our midst

The alien in our midst

 