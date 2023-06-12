Tim Cook praises Indian Swift Challenge winner Asmi’s 'incredible work'

Apple's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) concluded last week (June 5-9). Every year, besides showcasing new hardware and software previews, the company rewards the most creative young app developers.

This year, Indian girl Asmi Jain won top honours at Apple Swift Student Challenge.

The 20-year-old, who studies Medi-Caps University in Indore, has come up with a novel app concept that can help people strengthen their eye muscles.

The app makes use of smartphone sensors to track a user’s eye movements as they try to follow a ball moving around the screen. It can help her friend's uncle strengthen his eye muscles. The app has the potential to help millions with eye conditions and injuries.

The new app is still under development and if things go as planned, a full-fledged will make a debut on Apple App Store by the end of this year, Asmi said to DH during virtual interaction.

Asmi also praised Apple experts as she learnt several nuances of the Swift language and make improvements to the app.

“It was important for me to create an app playground that could positively impact the lives of people like him. My next goal is to get feedback and make sure it’s effective and user-friendly, and then release it on the App Store. Ultimately, I want to expand it so that it helps strengthen all of the muscles in the face, and I hope it can one day serve as a therapy tool that people like my friend’s uncle can use at their own pace,” said Asmi.

Asmi also had the opportunity to interact with Apple CEO Tim Cook. He has a lot of good things to say about the Indore girl's achievement and India's creative talent.

“At Apple, our mission is to help people everywhere pursue their passions and bring their best ideas to life. I had an amazing time meeting so many people from India’s innovative iOS developer community earlier this year, and Asmi’s incredible work exemplifies the creativity and ingenuity on display all across this country. She’s already poised to make a profound impact on the world by helping people with their health, and we’re excited to see what she does next,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO.



Swift Student Challenge 2023 winners include (from left to right) Marta Michelle Caliendo, Yemi Agesin, and Asmi Jain.



Besides Asmi Jain, Marta Michelle Caliendo, and Yemi Agesin also won top honours at Swift Student Challenge 2023.

This year, Apple has increased the number of the winners from previous year's 350 to 375. Winners get an opportunity to attend fun activities, events, and labs, and interact with the Apple developer community.

Over the last three decades, several winners have built successful careers in technology, founded startups, and created world-class organisations.

In India, Apple has a dedicated iOS App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru. It was launched in 2017 and since then, it has hosted more than 15,000 developers. The iOS App ecosystem has created around one million jobs in India alone.

