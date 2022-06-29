Top 5: Best budget tablets to buy for children now

During the Covid-19-induced lockdowns, mobile phones and tablets came in handy for parents to help children attend classes online.

If you are in the market for new tablets, here is a list of note-worthy affordable tablets, and consumers can buy the right one that suits their budget.

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2022)

It sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology to ensure the images and videos appear more natural. This helps users to have a more comfortable viewing experience. Inside, it houses a powerful A13 Bionic chip, which promises to deliver up to 20 per cent performance boost over the previous generation. Also, it is touted to be 3x faster than the best-selling Chromebook, and up to a whopping 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet.



With iPadOS 15, the iPad supports the Centre Stage feature, which ensures the users are placed at the center of the frame, even while moving during a video conference even on third-party apps such as Zoom and Webex.

The Wi-Fi models of the iPad 9th Gen are available with a starting price of Rs 30,900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 42,900, in silver and space grey finishes. A 256GB option is also available.

Xiaomi Pad 5

It sports an 11-inch WQXGA(2560 x 1600p) LCD display with support 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by a 7nm class 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset with Adreno 640 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 13 OS, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, main 13MP on the back, an 8MP sensor on the front and an 8,720mAh battery with 33W charger support. It can power up the device from zero to 100 per cent in around 90 minutes.



Also, the Xiaomi Smart Pen stylus features a replaceable tip with 4096-level pressure sensitivity, supports two physical buttons, and can get charged from zero to 100 per cent in 18 minutes. The company offers two replaceable tips with the retail box.

Xiaomi Pad 5 comes in two storages— 128GB and 256GB— for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.

Motorola G70 Tab

It comes with an 11-inch TDDI LCD screen with 2000 x 1200p resolution and supports peak brightness of 400 nits brightness and comes with TUV-certified eye protection features. It also features two mics, and four speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos and the device comes with an IP52 rating, meaning the device can sustain accidental water splashes.



It also features a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, Android 11-based OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), 13MP camera on the back, 8MP sensor on the front, and a 7,700mAh battery with 20W charger support. With a full charge, it can offer 12 hours of video playback. It costs Rs 22,999 in India.

Realme Pad mini

Realme Pad mini sports an 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1340×800p) LCD screen, 12nm class 2GHz UNISOC T616 octa-core with Mali-G57 GPU, dual speakers, single mic, 3GB/4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB/64GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based Realme UI for Pad, an 8MP back camera, a 5MP 105-degree front camera and a 6,400mAh battery with 18W fast charging and also support reverse charging.



The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is available in Wi-Fi and LTE-- for Rs. 10,999 and Rs 12,999. There is also 4GB + 64GB variant and the latter comes in Wi-Fi version and LTE for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Nokia T20

It features a 10.36-inch 2K (2000 x 1200p) IPS LCD screen and offers up to 400 nits brightness. It features toughened glass for protection and comes with IP54 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating.



Inside, it comes with the 12nm class 64-bit architecture-based 1.8GHz Unisoc T610 octa-core processor, Mali-G52 GPU, Android 11 (guaranteed to get Android 12 and 13), 3GB/4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB storage / 64GB storage (expandable memory up to 256GB), 8MP rear camera with LED flash, a 5MP front camera and an 8,200mAh battery with 10W charger in-box. It also supports a 15W charger too.

Nokia T20 (Wi-Fi only) is available in two storage configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 15,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively. The LTE+Wi-Fi model comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 18,499.

