Truecaller brings AI call screening feature to Android phones in India

Truecaller Assistant is an Artificial Intelligence(AI)-based call screening feature. It was actually launched way back in September 2022, but only now, it is being made available in India.

It is a very handy tool that can greatly help users during an important meeting or while driving a vehicle.

Once turned on, it can answer calls and ask the reason for the call. It will be recorded and this can be viewed after the user get free time and make the courtesy call or if it was unimportant or spam, he/she can just ignore it.

Also, the Truecaller app offers the option (green button in the screenshot) to users to pick the call mid-way too.



Truecaller Assistant feature. Credit: Truecaller



It should be noted Truecaller app by default will inform the caller that the call is being responded the by the virtual assistant and initiate the conversation by first asking the purpose of the call and duly gets noted in the live transcribed page on the phone. The phone owner can see the conversation and then decide to take up the call personally or decline it.

For now, this feature is available on Android phones in India. The company plans to bring Truecaller Assistant to the iOS version for iPhones soon.

Also, Truecaller Assistant is available in five voices both in female and male versions. However, for now, it will be available in English, Hindi, and Hinglish (a mix of English and Hindi). The company has plans to bring support to more Indian languages in the future.

Also, it will be available for a 14-day free trial, and after that users have to subscribe to a premium plan, which by the way starts at Rs 149 per month or 1,499 per year plan.

Here's the demo of how Truecaller Assistant works on phones:

