Truecaller brings back call recorder feature to phones

Last year, Truecaller pulled back its second most used feature call recorder on Android phones, as Google, citing privacy concerns, limited the Accessibility API's permission to apps that record calls.

Now, Truecaller is finally reintroducing the call recorder feature not just to Android, but also iPhones too.

Here's how to record phone calls on the Truecaller app:

For outgoing calls-

Step1: Call the person and then, open the Truecaller App

Step 2: Tap the Record a Call button on the app

Step 3: Press ‘Call the Recording Line’

Step 4: Merge the calls

For incoming calls, the user has to answer it and then open the Truecaller app and do the same aforementioned procedure.



Truecaller call recording feature. Credit: Truecaller



After you hang up the call, the Truecaller app will send a push notification with the recorded audio file. Add to that, using the Large Language Model (LLM)-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech, the app also gives transcription too.

However, the call recorder is available to premium Truecaller subscribers only in the US for now. A premium subscription plan with the call recording option costs $3.99/month and there is also an ultra-premium plan with call screen assistance for $4.99/month. There is one ad-free basic plan for $1/month.

There is no word when it will be made available in India.

