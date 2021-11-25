Truecaller for Android gets new value-added features

Popular caller identification service provider, Truecaller on Thursday (November 25) launched the new version v12.0 in India.

The company said that the new version will be rolled out as an update to the Android app in the coming weeks in India.

New features coming in the new update include video caller ID, a redesigned interface, call recording, ghost call, and voice-based call announcer.

With the video caller ID feature, users can create a short fun video of themselves and make it the video call greeting for the receivers whenever they get a call from them.

Also, the user interface on Truecaller is also getting much need facelift. Once you update to the new version, you see separate tabs for SMS and caller list. With separate tabs, users can get to view all of the SMS, group chats, and individual chats with just one tap.



Truecaller app with separate tabs for messages and calls. Credit: Truecaller



The call recording feature, which was exclusive to premium subscribers, will now become free for all Android users. Also, all the recordings will be stored locally on the device, and to ensure user privacy is respected, Truecaller is blocked from accessing them.

Users cal listen to or delete recordings within Truecaller or by using a file browser. The recordings can also be shared with friends or anybody using email, Bluetooth, or any messaging service.

Furthermore, call recording is an optional feature and users can start recording with a single tap in either full-screen or pop-up caller ID after the initial setup process.



Truecaller app gets Ghost Caller feature. Picture credit: Truecaller



Truecaller is also introducing the ghost call feature that will enable users to receive a fake call from a known person from the contact list or any conjured-up name. This comes in handy for people to recuse from a boring talk with colleagues or friends by pretending to receive a call. They can even schedule a fake call at a particular time too. However, this ghost call feature is available for premium and Gold subscribers only.

As far as the call announce feature is concerned, the Truecaller app will read out loud the caller ID for incoming phone calls. And this too is exclusive to premium and Gold subscribers only.

