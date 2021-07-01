Twitter back up after outage

Twitter's website was back up on Thursday after being down for multiple users, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. That number came down to less than 70 user reports in a little over two hours.

Twitter did not specify what had caused the outage but acknowledged that profile tweets were not loading for some web users and that they worked on a fix.

"Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal," Twitter Support tweeted before they completed resolving the issue to say they were back up

Aaaand we’re back. Twitter for web should be working as expected. Sorry for the interruption! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 1, 2021

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.