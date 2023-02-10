Twitter Blue premium plan finds few takers in India

Twitter Blue with verification plan finds few takers in India

Twitter Blue service is more expensive in India compared to other countries including the US

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 10 2023, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 11:14 ist

Last year, after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk announced to bring uniformity in offering verified check marks for all users. Earlier, it was limited to celebrities, journalists, intellectuals and government officials, agencies, and corporate companies. 

Musk revealed that the price for the subscription in each country will be based on the latter's Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). But, contrary to the proprietor's statement, Twitter on Thursday (February 9) launched Blue with a verification plan for Rs 900 per month on Android and iOS devices and Rs 650 per month on the web.

And, those who are willing to go for the annual plan, are given a concession-- Rs 6,800, which translates to around Rs 567 per month.

Compared to the US, which costs $8 (Rs 660), the Twitter Blue plan is a bit more expensive for a price-conservative region like India.

Must read | Pay Rs 900 per month for Twitter blue tick

Expectedly, barring a few, most citizens slammed the high price of the Twitter Blue subscription. Some said they rather pay the same amount for both electricity and water bills or pay for OTT apps such as Amazon Prime or Disney+Hotstar than go for the fancy blue tick beside their Twitter handle.

Here are some of the fun reactions on Twitter: 

 

 

 

 

Must read | Key aspects of Twitter Blue service

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Twitter
Twitter Blue

What's Brewing

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-written love letters

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

DH Toon: 'Best spinner is in Parliament'

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

 