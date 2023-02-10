Twitter Blue with verification plan finds few takers in India

Last year, after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk announced to bring uniformity in offering verified check marks for all users. Earlier, it was limited to celebrities, journalists, intellectuals and government officials, agencies, and corporate companies.

Musk revealed that the price for the subscription in each country will be based on the latter's Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). But, contrary to the proprietor's statement, Twitter on Thursday (February 9) launched Blue with a verification plan for Rs 900 per month on Android and iOS devices and Rs 650 per month on the web.

And, those who are willing to go for the annual plan, are given a concession-- Rs 6,800, which translates to around Rs 567 per month.

Compared to the US, which costs $8 (Rs 660), the Twitter Blue plan is a bit more expensive for a price-conservative region like India.

Must read | Pay Rs 900 per month for Twitter blue tick

Expectedly, barring a few, most citizens slammed the high price of the Twitter Blue subscription. Some said they rather pay the same amount for both electricity and water bills or pay for OTT apps such as Amazon Prime or Disney+Hotstar than go for the fancy blue tick beside their Twitter handle.

Here are some of the fun reactions on Twitter:

Twitter blue is 900 INR for a month????? wasn't it supposed to be adjusted according to country's purchasing power or sumn??? why is it costlier than $8 (₹661) then? are we richer than america???? pic.twitter.com/pqgvI3X1JA — piyara sadvani (@imajokin) February 9, 2023

Instead of paying ₹900/- for #TwitterBlue, I can pay my BESCOM & BWSSB bills for the same amount monthly. — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) February 9, 2023

Hey Mr @elonmusk

Have a look at the monthly and yearly plans of Indian ott platforms.

Rs. 900 for #Twitter is more costly then entertaining ott platforms in India.

I think you understand what I want to say.

Very very very few will subscribe for #TwitterBlueIndia pic.twitter.com/Ty1RUGGOcf — 🇮🇳 जिज्ञेश (डिजिटल भारतीय योद्धा) 🇮🇳 (@jigu10) February 9, 2023

Why Twitter Blue is 36% expensive in India? $8 in USA and ₹900 (or $11) in India. Given the third largest subs & so potential Blue subs, it should rather be at lesser price. What “inflation” or X factor has been applied? @elonmusk — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) February 9, 2023

Was about to buy blue tick then amazon prime, hotstar, mobile recharge, broadband payments knocked my head and said calm down son. #TwitterBlueIndia — Bhushan Verma (@digitalbhuvi) February 9, 2023

Must read | Key aspects of Twitter Blue service

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.