Twitter brings TikTok-like vertical video feature

Thanks to fun video experiences on TikTok and Instagram, they have become a rage among Gen Z. Twitter not be left behind, has announced new short-video tab on its micro-blogging platform.

"Videos are a huge part of the public conversation, and they’re one of the most engaging ways people can express themselves online. In fact, videos shared on Twitter receive billions of combined views every year (that’s billions with a “b”). To help make it easier to find and watch what’s happening, we’re rolling out two new updates to how you experience videos on Twitter starting today," the company said.



New video carousel on Explore tab



Here's how to view the immersive videos on Twitter:

Step 1: Go to Search on Explore tab and scroll down in the 'For You tab to find the videos stacked in the horizontal carousel.

Step 2: Once you tap on it, Twitter has lined up short videos based on things you have read or watched on its platform before. Once open the video, the immersive media viewer expands videos to full screen with a single click, allowing you to easily access the full, immersive viewing experience.



The new Video carousel on Explore tab. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Users will be similar videos scrolling up fingers on the screen. And, if the user wants to exit the viewer and go back to the original Tweet, click the back arrow in the top left corner.

Social media platforms such as Instagram Reels and TikTok thrive on short fun clips and the latest report suggests that more and more people are spending time searching such videos online than ever before. TikTok is steadily closing-in on Google as a more preferred search engine in the US.

Recently, Google in a bid to slow TikTok's popularity introduced new revenue plans that offer creators a 45 per cent cut of the revenue generated by ads on the YouTube Shorts video platform.

