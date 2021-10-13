Twitter down for some users in India

Twitter down for some users in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 13 2021, 08:25 ist
  updated: Oct 13 2021, 08:29 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Some Twitter users in India faced a down time on Wednesday morning, according to user reports on web monitoring group Downdetector. The outage comes a day after Google's free email service Gmail went down in some parts of India as users were unable to send or receive emails.

More to follow...

Twitter
India News
Technology News

