Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Downdetector showed nearly 15,000 user reports of outage

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 11 2022, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 23:41 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Twitter Inc's website and app were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed nearly 15,000 user reports of outage.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

