Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Twitter Inc's website and app were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed nearly 15,000 user reports of outage.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ghost village in Spain as drought empties reservoir
Rahul, Axar ruled out of T20 series against West Indies
Raped and strangled, woman lay unconscious for 6 days
Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022
What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us
What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?