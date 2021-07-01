Twitter down? Thousands report outage

Twitter was down late on Wednesday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform's website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Twitter said it was working to fix the issue.

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 0140 GMT, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. That number came down to more than 2,600 user reports within an hour.

"Profiles' tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we're currently working on a fix", Twitter said in a statement.

Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 1, 2021

It later said that the profiles' tweets issue had been fixed. "Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal," Twitter Support tweeted.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.