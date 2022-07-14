Twitter faces service outage in major cities in India

Micro-blogging service Twitter is facing service outages in several cities in India.

Several users are not able to access Twitter both on phones and desktops.

As per the latest reports on Downdetector, there is a spike of complaints of Twitter down in India between 4:45 pm and 5:00 pm and is rising.



Twitter outage reported in India. Credit: Downdetector.com



The heatmap shows, that cases are being reported from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Twitter has not responded to reports of the service outage.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.