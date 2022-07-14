Twitter faces service outage in major cities in India

Twitter faces service outage in major cities in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2022, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 17:52 ist

Micro-blogging service Twitter is facing service outages in several cities in India.

Several users are not able to access Twitter both on phones and desktops. 

As per the latest reports on Downdetector, there is a spike of complaints of Twitter down in India between 4:45 pm and 5:00 pm and is rising. 


Twitter outage reported in India. Credit: Downdetector.com

The heatmap shows, that cases are being reported from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Twitter has not responded to reports of the service outage.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
DH Tech
Technology News

What's Brewing

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

 