Twitter faces temporary service outage

Micro-blogging service Twitter is facing service outages in several cities in India.

Several users are not able to access Twitter both on phones and desktops. Whenever users reload the app, it shows-- “Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again".

As per the latest reports on Downdetector, there is a spike of complaints of Twitter down in India between 4:45 pm and 5:00 pm and is rising.



Twitter outage reported in India. Credit: Downdetector.com



The heatmap shows, that cases are being reported from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Not just in India, the latest report indicates the Twitter platform is also facing similar access issues in global regions including the United States and parts of Europe.

Update [7:01 pm IST]

In India, the Twitter platform is now accessible and tweets are now loading on the app and desktop versions. However, in some global regions, Twitter is still down.

Twitter has acknowledged the problem and has issued a statement.

"Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us," Twitter said in a statement on its platform.

