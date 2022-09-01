Twitter finally begins testing 'Edit Tweet' feature

Since the very beginning of Twitter, users have been praying for the 'edit' feature. Millions of users have faced the embarrassing situation due to phone keypads' autocorrected words in their tweets hurting their reputations on social media platforms. Even President Donald Trump too was in a similar spot over the infamous typo Covfefe tweet.

Now, Twitter has announced it has officially begun testing the edit feature and people will be able to see the edited Tweet note on altered messages on the social media platform.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

This is a welcome move by Twitter. The company earlier this year April had conducted a poll and the most requested message was 'tweet edit'. It had said the feature was under testing for more than a year within the closed Twitter Blue Labs group.

Now, it will be available to a few public users on Twitter around the world.

"Like any new feature, we’re intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to help us incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues. This includes how people might misuse the feature. You can never be too careful," the company said.

Once launched, the new feature would allow Twitter users to make any changes such as removing and adding new media files, adding hashtags, tagging people and also correct wrong words (mostly by autocorrect on the keypad), and fixing spelling mistakes.

But, users will only get 30 minutes, and beyond that, the tweets can't be edited.

And, if the followers want to know if the tweet is edited or not, they will be able to see an 'Edited' note with an icon, timestamp, and label. With the Edit History page, Twitter users will not be able to get away with mistakes or share false information.

But on the downside, the 'Tweet Edit' feature will be initially available for Twitter Blue premium subscribers in the coming weeks. There is no official word if it will be released for regular Twitter users in near future or not.

In a related development, the company earlier this week, announced the Twitter Circle feature.

Users can add up to 150 people to their Twitter Circles group and they can also adjust who’s in and who’s out at any time.

