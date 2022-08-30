Twitter launches Twitter Circle for closed friends

Twitter earlier in the year started testing a new feature dubbed Twitter Circle that would allow users to message tweets to close groups of friends. It is pretty similar to Instagram's 'closed friends' feature.

"We began testing Twitter Circle in May, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. So starting today, we’re making this highly-requested feature available to everyone on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com globally," the company said.

Users can add up to 150 people to their Twitter Circles group and they can also adjust who’s in and who’s out at any time.

How to tweet a message to Twitter Circle:

Once you compose user will see an option (see screenshot below) to share your Tweet with either your circle or your full followers' list.

Also, users use the 'edit' button beside the Circle option to add or remove people.



Twitter Circle feature (screen-grab)



Those added to Twitter Circle will see a new green badge below tweets to indicate that this message is visible only to the particular person part of a closed group.

And the reply to the tweet will remain private within the Twitter Circle and will not appear to any public member on the Twitter platform. And, the tweet cannot be retweeted or shared outside the Twitter Circle.



Twitter Circle feature. Credit: Twitter



With this feature, Twitter believes the user will get more freedom to express themselves, and also there won't be a need to create a different account with an alias to avoid getting bullied on the platform.

