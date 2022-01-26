Twitter to bring Flock feature that makes tweet visible only to trusted friends

In July 2021, Twitter revealed the beta feature ‘Trusted Friends’ that would make tweets visible only to a close-knit group of friends on the social media platform.

Now, after several months of the announcement, new details have emerged that the new feature will be called ‘Twitter Flock’. The functioning will remain as said before, but users will be able to add up to 150 members only, said mobile app developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) on Twitter.

And, in the future, if the user removes the name from the ‘Flock’ list, the person will not know they have been unlisted from it.

Given how polarised and toxic Twitter and even other platforms have become lately, this feature will work great and let the user have a pleasant conversation with friends and don’t get interrupted with rude opinions and bullying.

In a related development, Twitter is also testing reactions feature for tweets.

Besides the ‘like heart’ symbol, the company is planning to bring four new reactions— ‘tears of joy,’ ‘thinking face,’ ‘clapping hands’ and ‘crying face.’

Also, Twitter is testing a ‘down vote’ feature that allows followers and users to show disapproval of a tweet. It is also is being tested in India too.

These new reactions make the tweet more interactive.

