Twitter to bring new swipe gesture support

The new gesture feature will allow users easily navigate through several features of Twitter through simple swipes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 02 2023, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 11:15 ist

Last month, Twitter owner Elon Musk launched a new tweet view count feature on Twitter. While many liked the idea, others preferred the feature be remained private within 'Tweet Analytics'. After receiving feedback on the social media platform, Musk informed users that the company will make view count optional.

Now, Musk has revealed Twitter will introduce to gesture feature that will allow users easily navigate through several features through swipe gestures.

"New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc. Until then, tap the stars icon on the upper right of the home screen to switch," Elon Musk said.

Many Twitter users liked the new idea and also wanted Twitter to ensure, their chronological order (older to new) of tweets is maintained.

Currently, the bookmark function is accessible through the share button on tweets. And, many have complained about this UI anomaly and Musk has promised to fix this issue as well.

Ever since Musk took over Twitter, he has been swift in making changes to the social media platform. While some have been reckless in certain aspects, other initiatives such as cleaning Twitter of child abuse content have been appreciated.

Twitter is expected to see more changes in the coming months.

DH Tech
Technology News
Twitter
Elon Musk

