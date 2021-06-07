Twitter to launch 'Super Follows' subscription for creators soon

It's been barely a week since Twitter launched the company's first-ever paid subscription Blue service. Now, Twitter is planning to bring another similar initiative but for creators to monetise their content.

Independent app developer Jane Manchun Wong renowned for revealing unreleased Twitter features has claimed that the US-based social media firm will soon bring 'Super Follows'. This will be available to content creators with a minimum of 10,000 followers.

They will be able to charge users to get access to exclusive content for a fee. This way creators can earn and also Twitter can also expect to get a commission as a gatekeeping charge and further improve its earnings in addition to ads and the recent Blue service.

Twitter is working on Super Follows application Requirements:

- Have at least 10000 followers

- Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days

- Be at least 18 years old notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

Must read | Key features of Twitter Blue service

Twitter creators should be of 18 or older age to apply for 'Super Follows'. They will be able to offer categories of services such as 'Adult content' and 'Only Fans'.

There are reports that Twitter has few more monetisation plans up its sleeve and will roll them in phases in the coming months.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.