Twitter to offer crowdsourced fact-check feature to curb fake images, videos

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 31 2023, 18:29 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 18:31 ist
Twitter logo. Credit: RETUERS FILE PHOTO

In the 2000s, only newspapers and media channels were the main source of information about the things happenings around the city, the state, the country, and around the world.

Now, with big display-based smartphones, people can get instant information on anything trending around the world at the tip of their hand.

However, most of them lack the ability to discern whether the news they read on a messenger app or a social media platform is real or fake. Add to that, they further share the unverified information with more people and this sometimes leads to confusion among the large community and eventually leads to crime or vigilantism.

Must read | Fake news, hatred spread faster and further on social media platforms

Now, thanks to generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered apps such as Deepfake and similar tools are used to create fake images and videos to defame celebrities and even spread misinformation.


Twitter testing the new Community Notes feature to fact-check images. Credit: Twitter

To tackle new-age fake content, Twitter has announced the crowdsourced fact-check feature 'Community Notes' that will allow users to add notes beside photos and videos shared on the platform. 

"Community Notes are frequently added to Tweets that feature images or videos. In many cases, these notes can provide valuable context, not just for a single Tweet, but for any Tweet containing the same media," reads the official Twitter note.

Also, contributors with a Writing Impact score of 10 or above will be offered the option to write notes about the media found within Tweets, and not the specific Tweet message. 


Soon images and videos on Twitter will have note tags to help people know if the content is fake or real. Credit: Twitter

'Contributors should select this option when they believe the context added would be helpful independently of the Tweet the note is attached to,' noted the company.

Twitter is testing the Community Notes feature in select regions and for now, it will be available for a single image shared with tweets. It will soon expand to videos, GIFs and multiple multi-media content.

Must read | Fake Netflix, YouTube, and Instagram apps with DogeRAT malware detected

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

DH Tech
Technology News
Twitter
Fake News
misinformation

