Twitter to recommence profile verification, label bot accounts in 2021

Popular microblogging platform Twitter has announced to bring a string of initiatives curb the spread of misinformation in early 2021.

After taking feedback from the Twitter users, the company plans to begin labeling automated (aka bot) accounts, as most people feel confused if they are interacting with the real person or not. Also, there are some instances, where the bots are created just to boost a person's followers count.

"In 2021, we’re planning to build a new account type to distinguish automated accounts from human-run accounts to make it easier for people to know what’s a bot and what’s not," the company said.

Furthermore, Twitter also revealed plans to reintroduce the account verification process for the public next year from January 20.

It will be a new self-serve application forum. Interested people can apply via the Account Settings page on the web and in-app. The procedure includes asking applicants to select a category for their verified status and confirming their identity via links and other supporting materials.

Also, the Twitter user must have a verified email address or phone number, a profile image, and a display name.

Twitter added that it will review manually by humans and automated verification processes to ensure that the screening of all applications is done thoroughly and in a timely manner.



Twitter plans to bring three improvements to the micro-blogging sites in 2021. Credit: Twitter



If the user commits violations of Twitter Rules far too many times, he/she will receive an automated message on registered email or in-app notification to what needs to be done to keep the account active, or else the blue verified badge will be removed.

Also, Twitter has announced to offer special accounts for deceased personalities to preserve memories among fans.

"In 2021, we’re planning to build a new account type specifically designed for memorialized accounts. This will also come with an updated policy for memorialization and a new application flow to request the memorialization of an account," Twitter said.

