Twitter tweets about long-awaited 'edit' feature on April Fools' Day

Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later"

Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day.

Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

Some commentators welcomed it.

Some saw it as funny.

Still others did not.

The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny."

