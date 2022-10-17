Twitter will soon let users control who can mention them

Twitter earlier in the year launched Twitter Circle, wherein Tweets will be visible only to select people present on social media. It will let users choose up to 150 people and form a group and post tweets and engage with those selected contacts.

Now, the micro-blogging site is reportedly testing a new privacy feature that will let users control who can mention them.

The screenshot shared by the reliable Twitter tipster Jane Manchun Wong shows a new slide option - Allow others to mention you.



Twitter testing to control @ mention on its social media platform. Credit: Jane Manchun Wong/Twitter



This is a great value-added feature, as users will be relieved of random tagging by some strangers. Some attention seekers, in their bid to garner more visibility on Twitter, tag celebrities or people with a lot of followers, with unrelated news or thoughts. And, this sets a chain reaction with others replying or retweeting, the post and ruining the user experience for people @ mentioned in the tweet.

There is no official word when this feature will be made available to all. But, is sure to find many takers on Twitter. It should be noted that currently, only blocked users will never be able to mention a person.

In a related development, Twitter recently launched a new short video feed feature. It is available on explore section and also if you come across a video, you can scroll down and find similar content on a continuous carousel.

