Twitter's algorithm should be open source: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he hopes to "open source" Twitter's algorithm in an attempt at transparency, which would aid the trust users have in the platform.
In his first public, non-tweeted comments since the saga began, Musk addressed why he wants to buy the company, and the changes he would want to bring about, reports Engadget.
"Twitter has become kind of the de-facto town square," he was quoted as saying.
"It is just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they're able to speak freely within the bounds of the law," he added.
In terms of specific changes, Musk said Twitter should open-source its algorithms and minimise the interventions it takes in policing content.
"Any changes to people's tweets -- if they're emphasised or de-emphasised -- that action should be made apparent," he said.
"So anyone can see that that action has been taken so there's no sort of behind-the-scenes manipulation, either algorithmically or manually," he added.
Musk also said that the underlying code behind the algorithm should be available on GitHub, so that users could inspect it themselves.
Recently, Musk made an offer to buy 100 per cent of Twitter at $54.20 per share, a 54 per cent premium over the closing price of Twitter on January 28, 2022, the trading day before Musk began investing in the company.
This is a 38 per cent premium over the closing price of Twitter on April 1, 2022, the trading day before Musk's investment in Twitter was publicly announced.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Covid cases in Shanghai surge amid growing public anger
DH Radio | Motherhood and Maternal Mortality Rate
Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday
Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight
Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love
Around the world in Iftar delicacies
First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife
Inside Alia Bhat & Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding
Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'