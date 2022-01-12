Uber cab service app stops working on Apple Watches

Besides the potential life-saving features, Apple Watches are known to offer the best user-interface experience compared to any rival brand.

Apple Watches were even capable of supporting cab-hailing services such as Uber. It had pretty much the same features as we would on an iPhone app version including driver’s vehicle information with ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival), real-time locations details, and even advanced options such as splitting fares as well.

Now, for reasons unknown, Uber has given up on Apple Watches. It has pulled the plug on the app and no more works on the Apple Watch. For strange reasons, Uber is available on Apple Watch App Store, but when opened, it guides users to use the mobile app.



Uber app no longer works on Apple Watch. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



“Please switch to the Uber mobile app. We no longer support the Apple Watch app. Sorry for the inconvenience (with sad emoji)”

Though neither Apple nor Uber have made any official statement, Alan (@aqua_geek) understood to be an engineer at Uber on Twitter said the company hasn’t completely given up on the Apple Watch just yet. The company plans to rewrite code for Apple Watch app with Apple’s SwiftUI and possibly make a comeback to the App Store sooner or later.

“We’re exploring rewriting it in SwiftUI but we have to move absolute mountains first to even be able to do that, so it will take a bit. Making a watch app is an insane amount of effort for only a small number of users, unfortunately,” said Alan (@aqua_geek) on Twitter.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.