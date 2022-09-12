Ubisoft to bring new Assassin's Creed and more mobile games to Netflix in 2023

In late November 2021, Netflix officially launched a new gaming section on its multimedia OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming platform. Besides basic titles, it had Stranger Things-inspired games too.

But, they weren't as successful as some of Netflix's original TV series and movies. Now, in a fresh attempt to capture the multi-billion dollar gaming industry, the company has announced collaborating with world-renowned gaming studios- Ubisoft.

Initially, the companies announced to bring three new titles--Valiant Hearts, The Might Quest for Epic Loot, and Assassin's Creed.

The new Valiant Hearts game is said to be a sequel to Ubisoft’s multi-award-winning game Valiant Hearts: The Great War. The former is directed by the same core team that produced the original. The company says the game will feature a new story but will retain the same theme of part one. It will be made available to Netflix members in January 2023.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched. This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world," said Mike Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix.

The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot mobile game too is coming in 2022, but a little later in the year. The Mighty Quest will come to Netflix in 2023 with a new game. Netflix says the new game will draw inspiration from the roguelike genre to deliver an experience that celebrates the series’ premiere hack-and-slash combat in a fresh and highly replayable format.

Like the aforementioned two, the new Assassin’s Creed game is developed exclusively for Netflix. The games will have no ads and also there won't any in-app purchases. Gamers just have to clear hurdles according to the narrative of the story and move on to the next level.

“As we continue to create great experiences on all platforms, we’re glad to be partnering with such an innovative and creative partner as Netflix. I believe that this partnership will be a great opportunity for Netflix members to further explore our worlds and universes on mobile,” said Jean-Michel Detoc, Chief Mobile Officer, Ubisoft.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.