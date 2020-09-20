US delays TikTok Apple, Google app store ban until September 27

The US Commerce Department on Saturday announced a one-week delay until September 27 in an order issued Friday that was set to require Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove the TikTok app for download.

The order said in "light of recent positive developments" and at US President Donald Trump's direction the order will be delayed until September 27 at 11:59 pm. A person briefed on the matter said the delay gives TikTok owner ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart time to finalize the deal to create a new company called TikTok Global to handle TikTok's US operations.