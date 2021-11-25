Users can now check if their Apple iPhone has Pegasus spyware or not

After announcing the initiation of legal suit against NSO Group for helping state-sponsored espionage on human rights activists, journalists and others, Apple has revealed that it has begun notifying the potential victims, whose iPhones were compromised with Pegasus spyware.

Apple is using two ways to alert the victims-- 1) by sending the emails and SMS on the iMessage app to registered email-ID and phone numbers and 2) by posting a banner on the Apple ID website.

Here's how to check for notification Apple website:

Just Log in to the Apple website -- appleid.apple.com-- and as you can see in the screen-shot below, an alert banner on top and you should click View Details for more information and what steps should be taken to fix the compromised device.



Threat Notification banner on Apple ID website (screen-shot)



Apple has also advised users to be wary with emails and messages with URL links from unknown senders and also always keep the devices updated with the latest software.

Here's a list of steps to safeguard the devices from cyber threats:

--Update devices to the latest software, as that includes the latest security fixes

--Protect devices with a passcode

--Use two-factor authentication and a strong password for Apple ID

--Install apps only from the Apple App Store

--Use strong and unique passwords online

--Don’t click on links or attachments sent through SMS and emails from unknown senders

Must read | Apple files lawsuit against NSO Group

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.