Vivo set to bring premium V23 series next month

Popular smartphone-maker Vivo on Friday (December 24) announced to launch its new premium V23 series early next month.

Vivo V23 is slated to make its global debut on January 5 in India. Its predecessor V21 was a top-notch camera-centric mobile. It took fantastic images in almost all lighting conditions.

Another notable aspect of the device was the design and colourway, particularly the Dusk Blue model. Vivo V21 looks gorgeous in the sunlight and offers a premium hand-feel experience. Also, it is slim and easy for the fingers to hold on to the device firmly.

Now, the successor V23 is said to be a prettier and also more premium looking device. It is expected to boast advanced changing glass technology, wherein the phone's shell will turn to a different shade of colour when sun rays fall on it. But, the colours will return to the original after some time.

Furthermore, V23 is expected to come with massive upgrades both in terms of processing power and camera hardware. It will be available in two variants-- V23 and V23 Pro.



Vivo's V23 series phone teaser photo



Full details of the hardware specifications and price are slated to be revealed on the launch date.

Must read | Vivo V21 5G review: Stylish phone with feature-rich camera

In a related development, rival Xiaomi is also confirmed to bring its new Xiaomi 11i phone on January 6.

The USP of the device is the high-tech charger. It is said to be capable of fully charging the phone from zero to 100 per cent within 15 minutes.

Must read | Xiaomi 11i with 120W Hypercharge feature to launch in India next month

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.