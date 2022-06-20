Vivo T1 Pro 5G review: Premium mid-range phone

Vivo, earlier in the year, launched the company's first-ever T1 series smartphone in February in India.

The standard Vivo T1 phone was a reliable phone and worth the asking price. Now, the company has introduced the Vivo T1 Pro series with an upgraded processor and camera hardware. Does it deliver? Let's check it out.

Design, build quality and display

Vivo T1 Pro 5G sports a different and visually more appealing design language compared to the generic T1 model. It exudes premium hand-feel with a smooth surface on the back. Also, the frosted glass does a decent job of repelling the fingerprint smudges.



Vivo T1 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2404 ×1080p) AMOLED-based screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, supports up to 1300 nits brightness. The display is vibrant and colours look near-accurate and also black, look darker and natural offering delighting viewing experience.



Vivo T1 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, I did not face any pressing issues and also didn't have to squint my eyes much to read contents under direct sunlight. Also, the screen is good enough to watch content for long hours without any issues.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2). The biometric sensor works fast in terms of recognising the thumb impression and unlocking the screen. However, I recommend the users dry their fingers before trying the fingerprint sensor.

Performance

It houses a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor with Adreno 642L GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Vivo phone performs smoothly without any noticeable lag-ness and also, the device did not get warmed up easily while playing a graphics-rich game such as Asphalt 9: Legends. It should be noted that T1 Pro comes with eight-layered liquid cooling technology. So, it did succeed in keeping the phone's operating temperature under control.

Also, it supports RAM extension up to 2GB, meaning the device with 6GB RAM can be extended to 8GB and the 8GB RAM model can be extended to 10GB physical memory. This way, the phone worked without any sign of slowness while loading apps or operating camera hardware.



Vivo T1 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes with a 4,700mAh cell capacity. During the testing period, it consistently offered more than a day's battery life. The company has done a good job of optimising the hardware well to ensure a long battery. When the phone is not in use, there was hardly any loss of battery life and was able to stay active for close to a week.

And, with a 66W charger, the device can fully charge from zero to 100 per cent in around 45-50 minutes and it can reach 50 per cent in 20-25 minutes.

Also, the device supports seven 5G bands (NSA: n41/n78 ; SA: n1/n3/n5/n8/n41/n77 (3300~3800MHz)/n78;). India is expected to see the commercial 5G services by the end of 2022 or before 2023 March.

Photography

It houses a triple camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79) with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro camera with LED flash on the back.



Vivo T1 Pro 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In natural light, the Vivo T1 Pro takes pretty nice photos in almost all light conditions. The colours are rich and vivid, a tad warmer than the natural. However, I still liked the end result, as they are really appealing to the eyes even under a cloudy overcast with low light.



Vivo T1 Pro 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The ultra-wide-angle shots are good; the camera does a decent job of capturing a lot of area in a single frame. Also, there is no bending effect to cover more area. I should note that the light pole on the left is leaning, but truth be told, it was installed that way by the electricity company.



Vivo T1 Pro 5G's camera sample with ultra-wide-angle mode. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Vivo T1 Pro 5G's camera sample with normal mode. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Vivo T1 Pro 5G's camera sample with 2X zoom. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





The close-up shot sample below is zoomed-in to show how well the phone's camera is done to capture finer details of the passion fruit flower. Yes, the pink-hued parts of the petal seem a bit warmer than natural, it is not over-processed to the brink of blurring the colours of the style and stigma flower. We can even see the tiny ants too.



Close-up zoom sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In the night mode, the subject's (in this case coconut tree) colour looks natural. Though the sky background gets blown out with the light, the overall picture quality is really good.



Caption



And, on the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper. It captures really good selfies in natural light and also the native camera app comes with filters and editing tools to enhance the quality of the photos. It comes with options to adjust skin complexion, jaw structures and other editing features.



Vivo T1 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Final thoughts

Vivo T1 Pro 5G is a solid mid-range phone worth the asking price. I am very impressed with the build quality and design language. Performance-wise, it is decent and as far as the photography aspect is concerned, it is pretty good too.

