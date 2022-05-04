Vivo T1 Pro 5G, T1 44W series launched in India

Vivo on Wednesday (May 4) launched the new line of T1 Pro, T1 44W series phones in India.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2404 ×1080p) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, supports up to 1300 nits brightness. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2).

It houses a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor with Adreno 642L GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 66W charger.

As far as the photography is concerned, it features a triple-camera module-- 64MP (f/1.79) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro camera with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper.

On the other hand, the Vivo T1 44W sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2404 ×1080p) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1300 nits brightness and supports in-display fingerprint sensor and triple-slot tray ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card.



The new Vivo T1 44W. Credit: Vivo India



It features a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core chipset with Adreno 610 GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS, 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage ( expandable upto 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W charger.

It houses triple camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro camera with LED flash on the back and a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

The new T1 Pro 5G comes in two colours-- turbo black and turbo cyan, whereas the Vivo T1 44W will be available in three options- ice dawn, midnight galaxy, and starry sky.

The company is offering Vivo T1 Pro 5G in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999 , respectively.

Vivo T1 44W comes in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 14,499 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

