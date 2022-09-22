Vivo to launch premium foldable phone X Fold+ series next week

Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo is all geared up to bring the company's new premium foldable phone X Fold+ series next week.
Vivo X Fold+ is slated to be unveiled on September 26 in Beijing at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).
Vivo X Fold+: What we know so far
The upcoming phone is said to come with an in-ward folding design. It is more practical as the expensive flexible screen is well protected from physical damage during accidental fall. Also, there will be fewer chances of the screen getting scratched.
There is no word on screen size but will support a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes a great difference in terms of browsing the internet and playing games.
And, the X Fold+ is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage and a 4,730 mAh battery. It will support an 80W wired charger and 50W wireless charging speed.
As of now, there is no word on whether it will be released in global markets.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club
James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune
For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine
Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise
Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death
DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'
Solo plays and women’s voices