Vivo to launch premium foldable phone X Fold+ series next week

Vivo to launch premium foldable phone X Fold+ next week

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 16:21 ist

Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo is all geared up to bring the company's new premium foldable phone X Fold+ series next week.

Vivo X Fold+ is slated to be unveiled on September 26 in Beijing at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

Vivo X Fold+: What we know so far
The upcoming phone is said to come with an in-ward folding design. It is more practical as the expensive flexible screen is well protected from physical damage during accidental fall. Also, there will be fewer chances of the screen getting scratched.

There is no word on screen size but will support a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes a great difference in terms of browsing the internet and playing games.

And, the X Fold+ is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage and a 4,730 mAh battery. It will support an 80W wired charger and 50W wireless charging speed.

As of now, there is no word on whether it will be released in global markets.

Check out DH's latest videos

