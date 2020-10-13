Vivo V20 with triple camera launched in India

After days of teasing, Vivo on Tuesday (October 13) finally pulled the wraps off the feature-rich camera-centric V20 phone series in India.

Vivo V20 flaunts a sleek design with an ultra-thin body measuring just 7.38mm thin and weighing only 171grams. On the back, it has a visually appealing AG matte glass finish with chemical etching to make it resistant to scratches. Also, the company has incorporated special coating to protect the phone from sweaty fingerprint smudges.

On the front, it sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED halo full view screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a feature-rich camera in the top center (more on that later).

Inside, Vivo V20 comes packed with 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor (2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 x 2 cores + 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 x 6 cores) backed by Adreno 618 GPU, Android 11-based Funtouch OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD) and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a triple-camera module-- main 64MP (with f/1.89 aperture) + 8MP wide-angle camera (with f/2.2) + 2MP mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash. It supports Super Wide-Angle, Super macro, Bokeh, Super Night Mode, Tripod Night Mode (for more stable images in the low-light condition), Motion Auto Focus, and Smart Zoom.



Vivo V20 launched in India. Credit: Vivo



On the front, it packs a 44MP sensor, which is said to have 37.5% more pixels than a standard 32MP sensor. Also, Vivo V20 is the first phone to boast Eye Autofocus feature. The phone comes with an advanced algorithm to track and focus on the eye of the subject irrespective of movement. With this, the phone will always have the subject in sharp focus by automatically locking onto the user's eyes, offering clarity to all videos and stills.

"Quality is further enhanced through the Steadiface Selfie Video feature, which stabilizes the subject while shooting videos through an advanced algorithm. The V20 front camera is also packed with a host of additional features—Art Portrait videos, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, and Super Night Selfie 2.0 with Aura Screen light—that enhance selfie quality and empower users to record crystal clear selfie videos and images. Irrespective of the light conditions," the company said.

Vivo V20 comes in three colours – Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody and Moonlight Sonata. It will be offering two storages- 128GB and 256GB -- for Rs 24,990 and Rs 27,990, respectively. Consumer can pre-book from October 13 onwards and can make a purchase on Vivo India E-store, and Flipkart along with all mainline partner retail stores from October 20 onwards.

The company will be offering a 10% discount on various bank cards and digital wallets during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale (October 16-21).

Vivo V20 vs Competition

Vivo V20 will be up against the popular Redmi K20 (review), OnePlus Nord, and recently launched Google Pixel 4a, among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.