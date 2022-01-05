Vivo V23 Pro 5G: First impression

Vivo on Wednesday (January 5) launched the much anticipated Vivo V23 5G series in India.

Vivo V23 series comes in two variants-- V23 and V23 Pro. They will be available in two colours-- Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. The V23 Pro is priced at Rs 38,990 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), Rs 43,990 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) and V23 is priced at Rs 29,990 (8GB RAM +128GB storage), Rs 34,990 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage).

The V23 Pro will be available for sale starting January 13 and V23 starting January 19 on Flipkart, Vivo India E-store and retail stores.

We have received the top-end Vivo V23 Pro 5G review unit. It comes with a considerable upgrade over the predecessor and not just in terms of the internal hardware but also with design language.

Display and design

Our Vivo V23 Pro review unit is Stardust Black. It may not be as flashy as the Sunshine Gold, which by the come with comes colour changing glass. The latter when exposed the sunlight for a few minutes changes colour from shiny gold to emerald green.



Vivo V23 Pro Sunshine Gold variant. Credit: Vivo



However, the Stardust Black doesn't have this feature but have to tell, the build quality is top-notch. The back shell cover looks exactly like the one we see in the premium X70 Pro series and aces in repelling sweating fingerprint smudges.

On the front, Vivo has brought back the notch at the top. It has incorporated two cameras and the rest has a slim bezel around the edges.

It features a 6.56-inch full HD+(2376 × 1080p) AMOLED with HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate. Also, it supports up to peak brightness of 1300nits.



Vivo V23 Pro 5G series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In the short time, I have spent with the device, the display looks fine even under direct sunlight. I was able to see the content on the screen without any issues.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and so far, the biometric sensor has worked well.



Vivo V23 Pro 5G series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Camera hardware

Vivo V23 Pro houses triple-camera module-- 108MP (f/1.88) backed by 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera . It can also record up to 4K videos at 60fps.



Vivo V23 Pro 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it features a dual-camera -- main 50MP autofocus camera (f/2.0) + 8MP (f/2.28) 105-degree ultra-wide camera with dual-tone spotlight flash and it can also record up to 4K 60fps video.



Vivo V23 Pro 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In the natural sunny afternoon light, Vivo V23 Pro has taken some quite good photos. It has captured finer details and colours are natural.



Vivo V23 Pro 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, the sample photo showing the flower bud shows the camera hardware has done a fine job capturing the sharp and clear image of the subject and also creating a natural shallow depth effect in the background without making it look artificial.



Vivo V23 Pro 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



I am very eager to test how the device performance in low light and night conditions. I will reveal in full detail in the final review article.

Processor configuration

The new Vivo V23 Pro houses 6nm class 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI silicon with ARM G77 MC9 graphics engine and is backed by 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage and Android 12-based Funtouch OS.



Vivo V23 Pro 5G series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, the device supports extendable virtual RAM features and both the 8GB and 12GB models can extend by another 4GB provided there is enough buffer storage space in the device. This will help boost the performance of the device in terms of loading apps and other day-to-day chores.

So far the new Vivo works smoothly without issues. I am very keen to see how it fares when performing power-intensive tasks such as gaming and 4K video recording.

Also, the device supports seven 5G bands in India and whenever the infrastructure gets ready, users will be able to enjoy high-speed internet in the near future.

Dear readers, if you have any queries with regard to the Vivo V23 Pro 5G. Please share it in the comments section below.



Vivo V23 Pro 5G series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



For the uninitiated, the generic V23 model comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate, In-display fingerprint senso, dual SIM (nano + nano), 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 920 octa-core chipset, Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 8G/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/ 256GB storage, triple camera module--64MP (f/1.89) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera + 2MP (f/2.4) macro with LED flash on the back, a dual-camera setup on the front--50MP (f/2.0) autofocus sensor + 8MP (f/2.28) 105-degree ultra-wide camera with dual-tone spotlight flash, up to 4K 30fps video recording and a 4200mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

