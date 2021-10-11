Vivo X70 Pro: First impression

Lask weekend, smartphone-maker Vivo's brand new X70 Pro along with the X70 Pro+ series made its way to the stores in India.

Vivo X70 Pro comes in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black colours. It is available in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 46,990 and Rs 49,990 and Rs 52,990, respectively.

DH has received the standard X70 Pro mode, here's our initial impression of the latest Vivo flagship phone.

Design and display

The first thing I notice when I held the Vivo X70 Pro was the unique texture on the back. It has a soft velvet feeling and the impressive part is that it repels fingerprint smudge like no other. Kudos to the Vivo engineering team. It's just marvelous.



Vivo X70 Pro. DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, Vivo X70 Pro supports a bright 6.56-inch full HD+ (2376×1080p) AMOLED HDR10+ display. It supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and this significantly enhances the user experience during browsing the internet, navigating through the phone, watching videos, and playing games.

The display cascades to both the right and left sides and thankfully, the company has ensured there are no on-screen shortcuts. Or else, this could have led to the accidental triggering of apps.

With very small space occupied by the front camera on the top, there is less obstruction to view multimedia content. With cascading display, the device offers an immersive viewing experience.



Vivo X70 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The device also comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a dual-SIM tray. The former has so far worked smoothly and there has been no false rejection just yet. I'll see how it will fare over the next week and report in my full review.



Vivo X70 Pro. DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Camera hardware

Vivo X70 Pro houses a feature-rich quad-camera module-- main 50MP (with IMX766V sensor, OIS, Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera and Gimbal Stabilization 3.0 technology, Zeiss optics, f/1.75 aperture, Zeiss T coating) + 12MP (f/2.2) 116-degree ultra-wide lens with OIS backed by 12MP 50mm portrait camera (with Sony IMX663 sensor, f/1.98) and an 8MP(f/3.4) 5X periscope camera with laser autofocus and LED flash.



Vivo X70 Pro camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



And on the front, it comes with a 32MP (f/2.45) camera.



Vivo X70 Pro camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



I took it for a spin in the early morning walk to the nearby Jakkuru lake track and as you see the sample photos, X70 Pro has captured some really good pictures in the daylight.



Vivo X70 Pro camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The photos have managed to retain the details and also the colours look natural too. It offers digital zoom up to 60X.



Vivo X70 Pro camera sample ultra-wide-angle shot. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Vivo X70 Pro camera sample with normal mode. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Vivo X70 Pro camera sample 2X Zoom. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Now, I am very keen to check how Vivo's new phone fares will be in the other environments.



Vivo X70 Pro camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor configuration

Under-the-hood, Vivo X70 Pro houses a 6nm class 64-bit 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 11-based Funtouch OS 1, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage.

Our review unit comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also has a virtual RAM extension feature and increases it by another 4GB to 12GB. This will enable the device to work smoothly in terms of loading the app, operating the camera, and other day-to-day activities.

With a powerful chipset backed by an adaptive display refresh rate up to 120Hz, Vivo X70 Pro promises to deliver an enhanced gaming experience. We will detail how the device fared in several other aspects in the full review soon.

It houses a 4,450mAh cell; good enough for a slim phone to deliver a full day of battery life. It comes with a 44W charger in-box.

Dear readers, if you have any queries with regard to the Vivo X70 Pro, share them in the comments section below. Do come back to DH, we will answer them all in the final review.

