Voter Helpline: All-in-one app for voters

The Election Commission of India on Friday (October 14) announced the assembly elections timeline for Himachal Pradesh.

ECI is scheduled to kick off elections in the North Indian state with voting on November 12 and is slated to reveal the fate of the candidates on December 8.

With elections just a few weeks away, ECI has updated the Voter Helpline app. They will offer several services and information to citizens to make informed decisions while voting for a candidate on D-Day.

Here are key features of ECI's Voter Helpline app:

-- Users can fill in online forms for New Voter Registration, shifting to a different constituency

-- Citizens can check their names on the voter list. If not found, can file an application to get the name added to the list

-- Users can find the details of candidates, their profiles, Income statements, assets, and criminal cases. Also, citizens can download those details in PDF format and take the printout.

-- The app also offers an election schedule in the mobile user's area

-- The app has FAQs on Voters, Elections, EVM, & Results

-- Citizens can find details of the polling officials (BLO, ERO, DEO, and CEO) and call them:

-- There is also an option to file complaints related to electoral services and track their disposal status

-- Users can also call the National Contact Centre at 1800111950 or State Contact Centre at 1950 for other complaints.

