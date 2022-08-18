We remain committed to support local Indian app ecosystem: Google

Over the years, search engine giant Google has steadily increased funds for the improvement of local app communities and companies.

As part of Solving for India programme, it hosts boot camps Appscale Academy and launchpads for budding entrepreneurs and also has invested billions of dollars in Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Now, as the company marks the 10th anniversary of Google Play, it is reiterating its commitment to helping local app developers in India.

"As we complete a decade, we’re reaffirming our commitment to India’s thriving app and developer ecosystem. We are confident that local developers' innovations – along with our continued commitment to helping build the local app ecosystem – will help India turn a new page in its journey to becoming a powerful digital economy," said Aditya Swamy, Director, Play Partnerships.



10 key moments from the decade Google Play



Over the last three years, Indian apps and games witnessed 200 per cent increase in active monthly users and an 80 per cent increase in consumer spending in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play, the company noted.

Also, there has been a 150 per cent increase in time spent by users outside India in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play.

Indian apps such as HealthifyMe have become popular in multiple countries. Pratilipi and Doubtnut apps too, have been ranked best among high-quality multilingual learning apps.

Others such as Agritech startup Krishify are helping farmers scale up economic opportunities, while Evolve is helping the LGBTQ+ community with mental health offerings. And, Stamurai is enabling accessible and affordable speech therapy.



100 startups graduated from Appscale Academy, growth and development program by Google and MeitY Startup Hub. Credit: Google India



Recently, Google Startup School India was started to enable close to 10,000 startups in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and it commenced the Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders.

The company has announced to bring more such programmes to help the local app developer community and be able to offer service to 2.5 billion-plus monthly active users across 190 countries through Google Play.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.