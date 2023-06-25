What is 'WhatsApp Pink' scam? How to steer clear of it?

With social media platforms acting as the breeding ground for cybercrime, yet another scam named ‘WhatsApp Pink', promising new features and an enhanced interface, has made its way to the headlines. Several police and government agencies have already issued strict warnings against the app that is used to hack mobile phones and steal personal information.

The app also steals sensitive financial information like OTP, bank account details, and contact details. Upon clicking the link, malicious software gets installed on the mobile phones of the users and scammers gain access to the phones. The user may even lose access to their phone completely by downloading the app.

The North Region Cyberpolice Crime Wing posted a comprehensive warning on the scam stating that it will lead to the hacking of mobile phones through the installation of malicious malware.

*... WHATSAPP PINK -A Red Alert For Android Users ...*' *... व्हॉट्सॲप पिंक Android वापरकर्त्यांसाठी रेड अलर्ट ...* *...व्हाट्सएप गुलाबी (पिंक) Android उपयोगकर्ताओं के लिए एक रेड अलर्ट...*#CyberSafeMumbai REGARDS,

NORTH REGION CYBER POLICE STATION,

CRIME BRANCH, CID, MUMBAI

Other concerned authorities have also warned citizens to exercise caution and refrain from downloading WhatsApp from suspicious links.

The scam poses threat only to Android users as Apple doesn’t allow users to download apps from third-party app stores or APK files.

Users were found to receive different messages on their phones asking them to install the app. Messages received by different users with links to download the app read as ‘New Pink WhatsApp Officially Launched with Extra features Must Try this’, ‘Officially WhatsApp launched Pink WhatsApp with Extra New Features Must Try This’ and ‘Update Your WhatsApp to Enjoy New Features With Pink Look Must Try This’.

The message may even come from a friend whose phone has been hacked. In the same way, if a user’s phone is hacked, the message with the application’s link will be sent out to their contacts without the user knowing.

How to stay safe?

In case a user has already downloaded the app, it is recommended that it be uninstalled right away. The backup data should be formatted or a factory reset may be done.

Like with everything else, prevention is better than cure. It is best to exercise caution and steer away from suspicious-looking links on unreliable sites.

Users should download the WhatsApp app only from a trusted source like Google Play Store and not via APK files.