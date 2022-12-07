WhatsApp brings Avatar feature to messenger app

Besides profile photo, WhatsApp users can use their avatar photos to create 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 07 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 15:30 ist

It has been several months since WhatsApp started testing the Avatar feature and now, the meta-owned company has finally introduced it.

With the new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to create their own animated DP (Display Picture). The messenger app will offer a combination of diverse hairstyles, facial features, and outfits. 


WhatsApp Avatar feature. Credit: WhatsApp India

"For many people, this will be the first time creating an avatar and we'll continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hair style textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time. We hope you enjoy creating and sharing your avatars, which will be rolling out to users everywhere from today," WhatsApp said.

Besides profile photo, WhatsApp users can use their avatar photos to create 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions. The new update for WhatsApp is being rolled out to both Android and iOS versions.

Check out DH's latest videos

