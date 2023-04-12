WhatsApp brings 'companion mode' to Android beta app for public tester

WhatsApp brings 'companion mode' to Android beta app

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 12 2023, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 12:46 ist
WhatsApp logo. Credit: REUTERS FILE PHOTO

In November 2022, WhatsApp opened closed group testing for the new companion mode and now, it is widely made available for public testing.

WhatsApp's companion mode is part of the multi-device support feature that allows users to link their primary WhatsApp account with four devices. But, currently, public users can only link devices such as computers at offices and at home. He/she cannot link with another mobile phone other than the primary handset with a registered mobile number.

Now, with the companion mode, users will be able to link with a secondary phone. They can sync all the old chat history and get updated with the latest messages too, reported WABetaInfo, a community blog.


WhatsApp's new companion mode feature. Credit: WABetaInfo

Users will be able to see the messages on the secondary device that can be viewed even if the primary phone doesn't have an internet connection. But, a few features such as status updates and managing a broadcast list on the secondary device can be done only on the primary device.

Nevertheless, this companion mode is a much-needed feature that allows users another way to connect to people if their primary device's battery dies. Also, as a backup if the primary device gets misplaced or stolen.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing another value-added feature that allows users to edit sent messages.

WhatsApp working on message edit feature

