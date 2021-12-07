WhatsApp brings more time options to disappearing messages feature

Last year in November, WhatsApp introduced the 'Disappearing messages' feature to its messenger app. However, the user would get just one timeframe option- seven days.

Now, the company has begun rolling out the new update to WhatsApp with more options for the 'Disappearing messages' feature.

With this, WhatsApp users will get more freedom to set the timeframe for how long a message should last on the receiver's phone.

WhatsApp is offering three options-- 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days.

"WhatsApp users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration, and we've added a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats," the company said.



WhatsApp's Disappearing messages feature gets more options. Picture Credit: WhatsApp



Here's how to turn on disappearing messages to individual chat sessions on WhatsApp:

Android and iPhone:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp chat.

Step 2: Tap the contact’s name

Step 3: Tap Disappearing messages If prompted, tap CONTINUE

Step 4: Select 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

Also, users can turn on disappearing messages by default for all new individual chats.

Android and iPhone: Go to WhatsApp Settings > tap Account > Privacy > Default message timer and select a duration -- 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

Video demo of WhatsApp 'Disappearing messages' feature:

