WhatsApp brings new 'Accidental Delete' undo feature

Amlost all would have faced a situation, wherein you accidentally delete a message and it will be particularly hurt if you had sent a long thoughtfully written message.

While Google already offers the undo feature on Gmail, many have been seeking a similar feature for WhatsApp, which by the way has more than two billion active users.

Well, the Meta-owned company has finally listened to the prayers and has announced to bring the 'Accidental Delete' undo feature to WhatsApp.

With this, users will get up to five seconds to undo the deleted command and recover the message. And, users can change delete for me to delete for everyone or vice versa.



The 'Accidental Delete' feature finally arrives on the messenger apps. Credit: WhatsApp India



In a related development, WhatsApp introduced the Avatar feature to the messenger app.

With the new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to create their own animated DP (Display Picture). The messenger app will offer a combination of diverse hairstyles, facial features, and outfits.

