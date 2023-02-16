WhatsApp brings new features to Android version

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app on across multiple platforms. But, it is very hard to keep the lead for very long, as WhatsApp faces stiff competition from Telegram and Signal.

To keep the attrition rate of the subscribers, WhatsApp lately, has been actively rolling out new value-added features to improve the user experience on its messenger app.

Now, the latest WhatsApp update is bringing four new features to Android phones. Now, users will get the option to add a description. This will allow users to give context while sharing a document or multimedia content.

Also, with the new update, Android phone users will be able to send up to 100 images or videos (capped at 2GB) at once to contacts on WhatsApp. Previously, it was limited to 30 files.

Though WhatsApp introduced Avatars feature to iOS a long time ago, it has now finally arrived on Android phones. Users just have to go to Settings to start creating animated caricatures for DP and stickers to share with friends and family on the messenger app.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing to allow users to send pictures in their original quality. Thanks to advanced camera sensors on phone, people can now take high-resolution photos and videos, but due to limitations on WhatsApp, the multimedia content sent on the messenger get compressed and lose quality.

