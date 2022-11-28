WhatsApp brings new 'Message Yourself' feature

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messenger apps in the world. However, the lead margin over the rivals-- Telegram and Signal -- is steadily decreasing.

Having said that WhatsApp is not sitting idle, as the Meta-owned company lately proactively bringing new features including Communities to place like-minded members in multiple groups under one roof. It increased the group video call limit to 32, and also increased the group members' limit from 512 to 1024.

Now, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature dubbed 'Message Yourself'. This will allow users to chat 1:1 with themselves to send notes, reminders, and updates as needed.

With this feature, users can keep track of their to-dos, and send themselves notes, reminders, shopping lists, and more on WhatsApp.

Here's how to use the Message Yourself feature:

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp

Step 2: Create a new chat

Step 3: You will be able to see your contact at the top of the list

Step 4: Click on your number and Start Messaging



The new Message yourself feature will be coming soon to the messenger app. WhatsApp



The new Message Yourself feature will be coming in a new update to WhatsApp in the coming days.

In a related development, WhatsApp plans to bring a new multi-device feature that allows users to link the primary WhatsApp account to two different mobile handsets.

WhatsApp is calling the feature 'companion mode'. This comes in handy when your phone gets lost or stolen. With this feature on two phones, you can de-link the lost phone and block access of personal data to strangers. And, yet be able to receive and respond to people on the second phone.

